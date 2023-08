SWAN LAKE - Little change is being reported on the Tin Soldier Fire 17 miles east of Swan Lake.

The blaze has burned 8,165 acres with containment at 86% as of Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

An evacuation issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

Additionally, the Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to all public access.

There are 80 people assigned to the Tin Soldier Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.