Tin Soldier Fire update: Aug. 20, 2023

SWAN LAKE- The Tin Soldier Fire burned 7,219 acres and remains 0% contained as of Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

The blaze is located 17 miles east of Swan Lake.

An evacuation previously issued for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to all public access.

Aircraft assisted with work on the fire Saturday as it became more active.

Fire managers note that forecasted weather conditions will help decrease fire activity Sunday.

Crews will continue to maintain point protection strategy on the values at risk in coordination with the Flathead National Forest.

There are 130 people assigned to the Tin Soldier Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in effect in Flathead County and on the Flathead National Forest.

