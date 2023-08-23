Tin Soldier fires near 7,700 acres, remains 0% contained

SWAN LAKE - Some growth is being reported on the Tin Soldier fires that are burning 17 miles east of Swan Lake.

The blazes have burned 7,697 acres and remain 0% contained as of Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

The forest closure order that includes the Heinrude Community remains in effect.

Additionally, the Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to all public access.

Fire managers report crews constructing the fuel break on Meadow Creek Road were halted due to weather on Tuesday.

There are 160 people assigned to the Tin Soldier Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.