Two fires reported in Missoula County following thunderstorm

MISSOULA — Fire crews are searching for two wildfires in Missoula County following a thunderstorm that moved through the area Thursday afternoon.

Missoula Rural Fire District officials confirmed there were two reports of fire starts around 3 p.m.

One fire was reported in the Blue Mountain area west of Missoula. Units were sent to the top of Hayes Creek in response, according to MRFD.

As of 5:45 p.m. Thursday, crews were also searching for another fire near the Deep Creek rifle range.

Fire officials told MTN News that several departments will monitor the areas over the next few days just in case, but Thursday afternoon's rain appeared to have helped.

The fires were reported on the same day the Missoula County Fire Protection Association raised the county's fire danger level to "moderate."

While outdoor burning with a permit is still open, MCFPA urges residents to not burn on windy days and to activate their permits every day they intend to burn.