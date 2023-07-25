Two new small wildfires reported in the Mission Valley

The CSKT Division of Fire reports two additional small wildfires are burning in the Mission Valley.

The Mission Dam Fire is burning five air miles east of St. Ignatius in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness.



The fire is estimated at ¼ acre and is 0% contained.

There are 10 Missoula Smokejumpers assigned to the inicdent.

There are no evacuations or closures associated with the fire at this time.

No structures are currently threatened.

The Crow Creek Fire is burning 2/10ths of an acre three air miles east of Ronan, also in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness.

The fire is 0% contained and a local Type 3 Helicopter is making bucket drops on the fire.

There are no evacuations or closures at this time and no structures are threatened at this time.