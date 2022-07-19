UPDATE: Moose Fire near Salmon blows up to over 12,200 acres

SALMON, ID - A new Tuesday morning update on a wildfire burning north of Salmon shows the blaze has jumped from 3,600 acres to over 12,200 acres.

The Moose Fire is located approximately five miles southwest of the North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Deadwater on the North Fork Ranger District.

Fire managers are reporting extreme fire behavior with uphill runs, short crown runs, and long-range spotting.

The blaze — which is burning in grass, brush, and timber — is along both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road (#030).

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office reports the evacuation status will remain the same due to another expected wind event on Tuesday.

Residents who are affected by the fire have been told to evacuate.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon. Cots, food, snacks, and showers are available.

Additional information is available by calling 208-756-3324, 208-940-2220 or 208.940-0220.

Due to current activity, the Salmon River Road is closed from North Fork to Indianola and people are being asked to avoid the area.

There are 190 people assigned to the Moose Fire. The cause of the fire, which was reported on July 17, has yet to be determined.

Crews are assessing values and structures at risk and implementing point protection for private residences as necessary.

Fire suppression efforts focus will be to keep the fire west of North Fork, North Fork Ranger Station and Indianola Guard Station, according to fire managers.

Additionally, firefighters are working to minimize the impact on recreational users coming off the Middle Fork Salmon River.

Officials announced Tuesday morning that the fire danger in the area has been raised to "very high."