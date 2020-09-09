Valley Creek Fire northwest of Marion reaches over 100 acres

MARION — Despite some of the cooler weather in the Flathead Valley over 100 acres of land has burned in the Valley Creek Fire near Marion.

Flathead Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute tells MTN News that the cooler weather and dew actually dries grass and brush out more.

He explained that the cooler temperatures trick grass and brush into thinking its fall.

"You take the huckleberries and the brush and the mountain maples and the mountains and you get a good frost on them they say hey it's fall," said Chute. "And so, they stop growing and start drying."

Chute told MTN News that on Tuesday afternoon multiple dozers, helicopters and Missoula smoke jumpers were dispatched to fight the fire.

Luckily, no one was injured and no structures were threatened.

courtesy photo Firefighters are battling a wildfire that's broken out north of the Lost Trail Wildlife Refuge northwest of Marion.

He told MTN that right now, the larger fires in California and Oregon are taking lots of national firefighting resources. That means people need to be extra careful when putting out their campfires.

"We don't get a lot of lightning this time of year so we shouldn't be having fires," said Chute. "But last week in Northwest Montana we had 16 fires. And 100% of those were human-caused."

Chute says that if you have a campfire make sure it's completely out. He explained that once there's water on the fire, you should be able to stir it and put your hand in the pit.

The Valley Creek Fire was reported to be approximately 60% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.