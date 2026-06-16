Update: Wildfire forces evacuations lifted Crystal Springs

Update 6:30 p.m. June 16, 2026 — Evacuations have been lifted, and crews have the wildfire near Crystal Springs mostly mopped up as of 6:30 p.m.

MTN's Zach Volheim was on scene and could see more than a dozen emergency service vehicles, including the area rural fire departments, Mineral County Sheriff's Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel are responding to a wildfire near Crystal Springs located at/near mile marker 64 along eastbound I-90 west of Alberton.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is currently notifying and evacuating residents in the immediate area. Mineral County Disaster and Emergency Services are currently ordered between the closed bridge on Old Hwy 10 to exit 65 on I-90, including Elizabeth Lane.

According to a social media post, strong winds are pushing the fire quickly.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire, nor the estimated size.

We will update you as we get more information.

VIEWER VIDEO:

Video from the scene, courtesy of Rainier Batt:

Rainier Batt fire video