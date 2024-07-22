Watch Now
Evacuation order issued for Missoula wildfire

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order due to the Butler Creek Fire
Zach Volheim/MTN News
The Butler Creek Fire was first reported in the early morning hours on July 22, 2024
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jul 22, 2024

MISSOULA — A wildfire that has broken out in the Butler Creek area has prompted evacuation orders and warnings to be issued.

The Butler Creek Fire has prompted the Missoula County Sheriff's Office to issue an evacuation order for the Indreland and Buffalo Speedway zone and the West Butler Lavelle Creek Zone. People are ordered to leave the area immediately.

Indreland and Buffalo Speedway zone includes all of Buffalo Speedway, Indreland Lane east of Buffalo Speedway. This includes streets accessed off of Buffalo Speedway including Kit Lane, Karamu Lane, Patinella Court and Brow Tine Drive.

The Butler Creek Fire west of Missoula forced road closures and evacuations on July 21, 2024.

The West Butler Lavelle Creek Zone includes all of Lavelle Creek and residents on the west side of Butler Creek Road.

An evacuation warning is in effect on the east side of Butler Creek Road from the intersection of Lavelle Creek Road to Eloise Way on Point Six Road, including Butler View Lane, portions of Butler Ford Road, and Dodd Ranch Road.

A map of the evacuation zones can be viewed here.

Butler Creek Fire Evacuation Order

The blaze was reported at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Monday and has burned an estimated 200 acres according to https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.

Butler Creek Road is currently closed at the intersection with MacArthur Drive.

