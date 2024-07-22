Red Cross shelter open for Butler Creek fire evacuees

MISSOULA — The Montana Red Cross is opening an evacuation shelter in Missoula for those displaced by the Butler Creek wildfire.

The Red Cross shelter is located at the Christ the King Catholic Church, 1400 Gerald Avenue.

The shelter will provide a safe place to stay, meals, information, emotional support and access to other community resources.

The Red Cross says everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter regardless of nationality, cultural background or citizenship. All services are free, and no reservations are required.

Families who need services may also call the Montana Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS.

WHAT TO BRING:

Your safety is most important – grab your loved ones and get out of harm’s way. However, if you do have time to pack, please consider bringing these items:

