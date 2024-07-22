Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Benny's Frenchtown Club offering their services for Butler Creek Fire evacuees

Benny's
Emily Brown/MTN News
Benny's is a community center for the Frenchtown area
Benny's
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 22, 2024

FRENCHTOWN — Benny's Frenchtown Club is offering anyone displaced by the Butler Creek Fire to use their community center services.

With air conditioning, food, and bathrooms, people can come to Benny's to take refuge from the heat and the fire.
They are also offering those in need to use their lawn as a camp spot.

Benny's is located at 17017 Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.

The Butler Creek Fire was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Monday and had burned over 300 acres as of mid-afternoon.

An evacuation order and an evacuation warning remain in place for some residents in the area of the blaze.

Wildfire Watch
Blacktail Canyon Fire HM.png

Wildfire Watch

Blacktail Canyon Fire near Butte at 68 acres, evacuation warning still in place

MTN News
3:03 PM, Jul 22, 2024
HORSE GULCH1.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Containment grows to 92% at Horse Gulch Fire

MTN News
12:58 PM, Jul 22, 2024
Big Draw Fire

Wildfire Watch

Big Draw Fire in Flathead County burning 200 acres

MTN News
12:57 PM, Jul 22, 2024
image001.png

Missoula County

Wildfire smoke impacting Missoula air quality (July 22)

MTN News
12:42 PM, Jul 22, 2024
dfmop.jpg

Wildfire Watch

2 of 4 major wildfires in Southeast Montana complex 100% contained

MTN News
12:15 PM, Jul 22, 2024
Miller Peak Fire Plan

Wildfire Watch

Miller Peak Fire at 2,481 acres, containment grows to 10%

MTN News
9:42 AM, Jul 22, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader