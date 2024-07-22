Benny's Frenchtown Club offering their services for Butler Creek Fire evacuees

FRENCHTOWN — Benny's Frenchtown Club is offering anyone displaced by the Butler Creek Fire to use their community center services.



With air conditioning, food, and bathrooms, people can come to Benny's to take refuge from the heat and the fire.

They are also offering those in need to use their lawn as a camp spot.

Benny's is located at 17017 Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.

The Butler Creek Fire was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Monday and had burned over 300 acres as of mid-afternoon.

An evacuation order and an evacuation warning remain in place for some residents in the area of the blaze.