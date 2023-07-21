Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Wildfires reported in the Bitterroot and near Skalkaho Pass

Bitterroot National Forest
Wildfires burning near Skalkaho Pass were highly visible from Hamilton on July 20, 2023.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 15:23:45-04

HAMILTON – Wildfires burning near Skalkaho Pass that were highly visible from Hamilton on Thursday night are located on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

The largest wildfire is estimated to have burned between 50 and 60 acres in the Bowles Creek drainage, approximately three miles southwest of Skalkaho Pass.

Meanwhile, firefighters from the Bitterroot National Forest remained on the scene Friday of four new lightning-caused fires from thunderstorms on Thursday night.

Three of the fires are located on the West Fork District and one is east of Hamilton near Daly Creek.

A social media post notes all of the fires are small and should all be contained by Friday afternoon.

The Bitterroot National Forest moved to "high" earlier this week and outdoor debris burning was banned in Ravalli County.

