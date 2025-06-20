Wolf Syrup Fire burning to 140 acres southeast of Libby

LIBBY — The Wolf Syrup Fire, 22 miles southeast of Libby, has burned 140 acres and remains 0% contained as of Friday morning.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports that more accurate mapping has resulted in an increase in the number of acres burned.

"There has been no significant fire growth since the first operational period," DRNC stated on social media.

MTN News

Containment line is now established around the entire perimeter of the fire with helicopters dropping water along the fire’s edge to cool hot spots and reinforce containment line.

Crews plan to continue mop-up operations on Friday.

There are 158 people assigned to the Wolf Syrup Fire, which was first spotted on June 18.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.