Flathead Cherry Festival draws thousands to downtown Polson for cherries, art, and family fun

POLSON — Thousands gathered in downtown Polson as the Flathead Cherry Festival wrapped up, bringing together art, food, cherries, and family fun in an annual summer tradition.

The festival featured 150 artists and makers, along with cherry orchards from around Flathead Lake and local nonprofits.

"We have 150 different artists and makers. We have people who make jams, jellies, and pies. We have cherry orchards from around the lake, as well as non-profits that are throughout of our community," organizer Carol Lynn Lapotka said.

Among the orchards represented was Knapping Moose Orchards, run by Desirae Knapp, who has been a festival fixture for five years.

"This is my fifth year here. It's been a learning curve, and it just seems to get better and better," Knapp said.

Knapp said farming comes with its share of challenges, and this season was no exception.

"Every year is a little challenging. Last year we had a lot of rain during harvest. This year we've only had a little bit of rain. We're still dealing with some weather challenges, but overall its been a good year," Knapp said.

Knapp's Rainier and Lapin cherries were among the hits at this year's festival. For Lapotka, the event is about more than just cherries, it's about showcasing what Montana has to offer.

"I think it's a great agritourism kind of a crop where people come to the area to specifically purchase cherries and experience all that is Montana. It's just one of the highlights. Montana is more than a show on TV or a lake that we swim in, there's a lot of other things in the agritourism industry that bring people to Montana," Lapotka said.

While the festival has wrapped up for the season, orchards throughout the Flathead Valley continue to grow the cherries that have made the region a destination for agritourism.