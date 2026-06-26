Flathead County Sheriff's Office identifies teenager who died at Bigfork party

BIGFORK — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified 18-year-old Xander Snake as the teenager who was found unresponsive at a gathering in the Jewel Basin area near Bigfork and later died during transport to emergency responders on June 13.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive male at 2:50 a.m. on June 13, according to a news release.

The agency said that according to the preliminary investigation, a large party involving numerous juveniles and young adults had taken place earlier in the evening. Several people reported finding an adult male in a grassy area near the gathering.

The man appeared "highly intoxicated, was shivering, and was unresponsive to efforts to improve his condition."

People at the scene moved Snake closer to a fire for warmth and later attempted to transport him to meet emergency medical personnel.

During transport, it was reported that Snake "lost signs of life," and CPR was initiated until emergency responders arrived and assumed care.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says investigators reported no obvious external traumatic injuries other than minor scratches.

Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and review evidence to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

The cause or manner of death is still pending results from the medical examiner.

We will update you when we get more information.