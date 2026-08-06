Former Bitter Root Cannery demolished as Stockman Bank plans for permanent Hamilton location

HAMILTON — The Hamilton skyline will look a little different, as changes come to the corner of First and Pine. The old Bitter Root Cannery building is being torn down, and Stockman Bank plans to build a permanent home.

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BITTER ROOT CANNERY DEMOLITION

As the demolition kicked off, I went to the Ravalli County Museum’s archives to learn more about this piece of Hamilton history.

Property records show the building was put up in 1911. It held a bean-canning business from Bozeman in 1924 and 1925.

In 1922, Fred Parker Sr. rebuilt his orchard supply business in Hamilton after a fire in Missoula’s Orchard Homes neighborhood took out the original. In 1926, Parker started processing pie cherries as the Bitter Root Cannery in the building.

It was a Bitterroot agricultural icon, and family-owned business, until 2020, known for its cherries and all sorts of other food.

This summer, Stockman Bank announced plans to build a new, modern three-story building on the corner, replacing the cannery. The bank will operate on the first two floors and the third will be commercial rental space. Construction is estimated to wrap up in 2027.

The Montana bank established a presence in the Bitterroot in 2025, opening locations in Hamilton and Stevensville. According to a press release, Stockman Bank will relocate from its temporary Hamilton location on Second Street once the building is completed. The bank’s statement said the permanent location is a reflection of “their long-term commitment” to the valley.

Several residents said they were sad to see the cannery building go and a few turned up to watch the demolition.