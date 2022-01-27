Watch
Free at-home COVID tests are being made available in Montana

MTN News file
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services building in Helena
DPHHS
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jan 27, 2022
HELENA — The State of Montana is making 650,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests available for Montanans.

The tests are being provided at no cost to support early COVID-19 detection in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Humane Services (DPHHS) shipped the at-home tests this week to county and Tribal public health departments for distribution beginning as early as Sunday, January 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted by the distributing county or tribal entity.
The CareStart tests are self-administered, and results are available in 10 minutes.

People can go to hometest.mt.gov for locations and days the tests will be made available. The state says the allocations were distributed on a per capita basis to local jurisdictions.

