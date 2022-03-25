Great Falls students shine in C-SPAN competition

GREAT FALLS — Students from Foothills Community Christian School in Great Falls earned high honors in this year’s StudentCam documentary competition sponsored by C-SPAN.

The theme this year was “How does the federal government impact your life?”

The freshman duo of Kimber Koteskey and Zoe Gliko earned the West Division 1st Prize for their video, “American Rescue Plan: Economic Boost or Bust?” They were one of four second-prize winners in the nation and their video will air on C-SPAN on Monday, April 18 at 6:50am EST and throughout the day. You can also watch the video by clicking here .

Kimber Koteskey and Zoe Gliko

Koteskey said, "It makes us really proud because our school has won a couple prizes from C-SPAN, but ours has been the highest achieving, so it just makes us and our teachers really proud."

As for the relevance of the topic, Gliko stated, "I think it's just really what's happening at the time we made the video and what's still happening now. It's still a big deal in America, so we wanted to pick a topic that would kind of relate to anyone."

Samantha DeLange and Trinity Nicholson were among 32 nationwide videos earning third-prize recognition for their video, “The STOP Act: The Solution to Every Generation's Downfall.” Click here to watch the video.

Samantha DeLange and Trinity Nicholson

Nicholson explained, "The STOP Act is the sober truth on preventing underage drinking and we just felt that it was super important. You go out everyday, you drive out in your car, and you never think of drunk drivers, but they're all over, so you never know what could happen. So it impacts everyone."

Delange expanded upon Nicholson's point: "Especially with underage students, which is what we were focusing on. It's such an important part of our community, and it's embedded in our community, and it's almost made okay nowadays, and we just wanted to highlight that, and just show that it's not okay, and we need to put a stop to it somehow."

Instructor Dustin Bauer said, “Our students have done such a good job in our program and we have high expectations for our videos each year. The students did an excellent job of researching their topics and involving a variety of community and state leaders to provide perspective on these issues.”



