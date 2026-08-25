Hamilton man charged with criminal mischief for tire-slashing spree

HAMILTON — A 33-year-old-man is facing criminal mischief charges after a tire-slashing spree in Hamilton that damaged 11 vehicles.

According to court documents, Hamilton police arrested Michael Patrick Maucher on Aug. 20 after matching him as the suspect captured in surveillance footage.

On Aug. 19, the Hamilton Police Department received reports that cars parked at multiple businesses near Copper King Court had slashed tires.

Court documents detail each tire had a puncture of about one inch.

The damages total more than $4,000.

Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely told MTN last week that the community was crucial in helping officers find and arrest the suspect.

Maucher is being held in the Ravalli County Jail and his bond is set at $4,000.