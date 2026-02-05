Original Governor's Mansion in Helena covered up as crews do repair work

HELENA — If you’ve been around Helena recently, you may have seen Montana’s historic Original Governor’s Mansion covered up with plastic sheeting.

Inside that wrapping, contractors have been doing repair work on the building’s exterior, especially on the front porch and upper balcony.

“It definitely was in need of repair,” said Anthony Schrillo, a historical interpreter with the Montana Historical Society, who has been giving tours of the mansion for seven years.

The mansion dates back to 1888, when it was built as a private home for businessman William Chessman. The state purchased it in 1913, and nine governors and their families lived there through 1959. Since 1981, the Historical Society has managed it as a museum, restored to its appearance when the first governor lived there.

“I think all of the governors and their families really expressed quite an affection for living in the house,” Schrillo said. “Other than just a nostalgia, it was a very, very warm, welcoming residence with absolutely beautiful features inside.”

Montana Historical Society A view of the front porch of the Original Governor's Mansion in Helena, in the early 1900s, before it was owned by the state. (Courtesy: Montana Historical Society)

But Schrillo says it’s been decades since there were substantial repairs to the exterior. He said the wood they used during the 1980s restoration has started to crack and decay as moisture got in.

In 2023, the Montana Legislature approved House Bill 5, which included $600,000 to make repairs at the mansion. Crews have removed the wood railing, or balustrade, from the balcony, and they’re working on the front walkway leading up to the house.

Schrillo says this is work that requires a lot of attention to detail, and he’s been impressed with what contractors have done so far.

“I kind of jokingly say, when I would walk up the front steps to go into the front door, that upper railing of the balustrade, I kind of would just jokingly duck, because it had a three-inch sag,” he said. “That sag is gone. And so, again, it's just exciting to see it, for lack of a better term, come back to life.”

Jonathon Ambarian Montana's Original Governor's Mansion in Helena is currently covered with plastic sheeting, while contractors do repairs on the front porch and upper balcony.

The mansion has been closed to tours since Nov. 1. Leaders hope the work will be completed this spring, and they’ll be ready to reopen it.

“We certainly welcome everybody to come back and tour our wonderful residence,” said Schrillo.

The home that replaced the Original Governor’s Mansion was Helena’s Executive Residence, which is also closed right now, as state leaders determine what to do with it in the future.