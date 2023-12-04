Holiday festivities continue in Missoula

MISSOULA — Following Sunday’s Holidays on Higgins celebration, Missoula is still very much in the holiday spirit.

From pop-up shops, donation boxes, and multiple spots to visit Santa, Missoula was the place to be for holiday activities.



The historical Caras Nursery in Missoula hosted its annual family weekend with pony rides, photo opportunities and other holiday activities.

Owner Bill Caras says putting the event together for the families that come through never gets old.

“It’s very gratifying more than anything and it gets me in the holiday spirit quite honestly my grandson just got off a horse and in fact and so there I was just a typical grandparent taking the picture but I’m also here as part of the family out in Orchard Homes.”

The Caras Nursery will also have a Christmas store open through December 25, 2023.

