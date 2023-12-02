Local businesses celebrate Holidays on Higgins

MISSOULA — The tree is ready to be lit and the streets are prepared for the Holidays on Higgins parade later tonight but small businesses in Missoula have been using Holidays on Higgins to engage with the community.

After starting the day off with Santa at the Missoula Public Library Missoula residents and their families could visit some of the local businesses downtown for fun holiday themed activities.

These businesses took this opportunity to engage with the community and get more foot traffic into their buildings.

Joe Kirk the Education director at the Zootown Arts Community Center spoke on how many people this day brought in for their cookie plate painting event.

“I mean we are staffed to the gills downstairs we filled the entire first floor with tables so families can come in and paint, our gallery is full of tables our hallway is full of tables… and we have plates galore for people to paint so it’s definitely not business as usual but it’s a lot of fun.”

Holidays on Higgins bringing more people to downtown stores is not an accident, the Downtown Missoula Partnership set up this event so businesses could run special events.

Kara Mccracken the owner of Mary’s Mountain Cookies says she is appreciative of Missoula putting an emphasis on its local businesses during the holidays.

“I think supporting a local business is really what the heart of Missoula is all about and I really value that the downtown association makes this an annual event and that they give us the liberty to choose how we want to impact our downtown.”

The tree lighting and parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the four X’s.