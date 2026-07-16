Hope Hospice Center Celebrates One Year of Compassionate Care in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — It was just a year ago this week that Hope Hospice Center first opened its doors in Missoula, and in that short time, the facility has transformed end-of-life care not just in western Montana, but for families across the country.

The milestone anniversary marks a significant achievement for a project that was decades in the making. Since opening in July 2025, Hope Hospice Center has provided care for more than 130 patients and delivered over 2,500 days of compassionate end-of-life services.

"We have been able to take care of 130+ patients and we've provided over 2,500 days of care," said Amanda Yeoman Melro, executive director of Hope Hospice Center. "Besides that we've been able to collaborate with a lot of our community partners so every week we have some sort of a community event here at the center which has really been a big part of the foundation's mission."

Beyond Traditional Hospice Care

The 12-bed facility serves three distinct types of hospice patients: those receiving routine hospice care who typically remain at home but have the option to stay at the center, respite care patients who return multiple times for temporary stays, and general inpatient cases requiring 24-hour care who would otherwise need hospitalization.

"It is one amazing story after the next of peace, comfort, support, and family and community gathering here has been absolutely amazing," Yeoman Melro noted, highlighting how the oversized patient rooms were specifically designed to accommodate large family gatherings during difficult times.

The center has also become a place where meaningful end-of-life ceremonies can take place, utilizing gardens and gathering patios for memorial events that honor patients and provide comfort to grieving families.

A Privilege and an Honor

For social worker Ally Hanson, working at Hope Hospice Center represents more than just a job—it's a calling that allows her to be present during life's most sacred transitions.

"It's an honor and a privilege to just not only be working here but being a part of their journey," Hanson said. "I am the last connection that they are having and so for that to be meaningful, positive, and impactful is just really important."

Hanson and her team provide comprehensive support services, including education for family members, coordination of specialized services like harpists and massage therapists, and emotional support during the grieving process. The goal is to normalize the hospice experience and reduce anxiety for families facing difficult decisions.

Growing Awareness and Access

Looking toward the future, Hope Hospice Center is focused on expanding awareness among healthcare providers and ensuring accessibility for all who need their services.

"Our biggest focus has been working with our area hospitals, hospice providers, clinics, discharge planners to really raise awareness on how and when it's appropriate to bring a patient to Hope Hospice Center," Yeoman Melro explained.

The organization is particularly committed to building their compassionate care fund, which helps cover room and board fees for routine hospice patients who cannot afford the cost, ensuring that financial barriers don't prevent access to quality end-of-life care.

Serving Montana and Beyond

The center's reach has exceeded initial expectations, welcoming patients from as far away as California alongside those from the local Missoula Valley. This geographic diversity reflects the facility's reputation for providing exceptional care in a peaceful, inclusive environment.

"If you've got a loved one here in the Missoula Valley and you can get here, the center is here for you," Yeoman Melro said, emphasizing the center's commitment to serving anyone who can benefit from their services.

The facility was designed with ample space for family gatherings and community connection, recognizing that end-of-life care extends beyond medical needs to encompass emotional and spiritual support for entire families.

A Long-Awaited Vision Realized

The Hope Hospice Center represents the culmination of years of planning and community effort. A dedicated group began working on the concept in 2017, spending years learning what would be needed to make the facility both successful and sustainable.

For those interested in learning more about Hope Hospice Center, the organization maintains a website at hopehospicecenter.org, which features a series of short videos allowing people to tour the facility and understand their services remotely.

As Hope Hospice Center moves into its second year of operation, the focus remains on continuing to cultivate community relationships, maintaining the beautiful grounds and facility, and ensuring that this vital resource remains available for western Montana families and beyond for generations to come.

The center stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together around a shared vision of compassionate, dignified end-of-life care—proving that even in life's most difficult moments, there can be peace, comfort, and connection.

