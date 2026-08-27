Kalispell fire department unveils new engine purchased with voter-approved levy dollars

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Fire Department unveiled a new fire engine purchased with money from a voter-approved emergency responder levy, marking one of the first visible results of the $4.6 million public safety investment.

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KFD New Engines

The Kalispell Fire Station filled with staff, community members and students from Elrod Elementary to celebrate the first of two new engines purchased with levy dollars.

In early 2024, Kalispell voters approved the Emergency Responder Dedicated Levy with nearly 58% saying yes.

"In 2024, the Kalispell community passed a public safety levy, both for law enforcement and Fire EMS. In the Fire and EMS portion, the levy had three components: one was to add additional staffing, it also provided for some apparatus, a new ambulance and new fire engine, and then probably the biggest component is the building of a new fire station," Fire Chief Jay Hagen said.

Hagen said the levy came as the department faced growing call volumes and staffing pressures that had stretched crews thin.

The new engine features upgrades including remote capabilities, extra storage and new rear attachments. For crews responding to emergencies across Montana's winter roads, one feature stands out.

"All wheel drive in the wintertime for us is really huge, especially in the winter conditions or some of the residents that we go to. Especially in the county if we go to assist, it's really helpful there," Capt. Don Thibert said.

For Thibert, the engine's arrival meant more than just new equipment.

"It's a great thing to see the community come together and support something that they don't have a tangible thing to see right away, but to see that come to fruition and actually see the equipment that they've purchased through their increase in taxes, to get them here and to get them in service is a huge increase to their safety," Thibert said.