Kalispell plumbing company giving gift cards to help with back-to-school costs

FLATHEAD VALLEY — Before the first bell of the school year rings, teachers across the Flathead Valley are reaching into their own wallets.

According to a 2025 survey on AdoptAClassroom.org, teachers spend an average of $895 on their classrooms — a 49% increase from 2015.

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Plumb-Rite launches back-to-school sweepstakes to help Flathead Valley teachers and families

Plumb-Rite, a Kalispell plumbing company, launched its "Clear the List" Back-to-School Sweepstakes to help ease that financial burden. Teachers, parents, and students can apply or nominate others for one of four $500 gift cards.

Plumb-Rite co-owner Emily Larsen said the main goal of the sweepstakes is to help take a burden off of people's shoulders.

"This year we just want to alleviate some of that stress for everybody, whether that's the students, teachers or parents, anyone that's feeling that stress." Larsen said.

The sweepstakes are open until July 17th. To nominate yourself or others, click here.