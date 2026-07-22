Kalispell Public Schools appeals Title IX verdict to Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals

KALISPELL — Kalispell Public Schools is appealing a federal jury verdict that found the district and Glacier High School staff members liable for Title IX violations in a lawsuit brought by former Glacier wrestler Clifford Nance and his father, Kirk Nance.

On June 19, a jury in the United States District Court for the District of Montana found the district liable. The jury unanimously awarded each plaintiff $1 in damages.

The case stems from Jan. 7, 2023, when Clifford Nance learned a teammate had been sexually harassed. A report was filed two days later.

Clifford and Kirk Nance claimed that after the report was filed, Clifford did not receive proper coaching. They also said Kirk was barred from wrestling practices.

On July 17, the Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees held a special meeting to discuss litigation strategy, where they decided to appeal the case to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Matt Jensen released the following statement:

"Kalispell Public Schools respects the judicial process and appreciates the time and service of the jury. After careful consideration, the District has decided to appeal the Nance case to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. While the damages awarded were nominal, they also triggered a request for substantial attorney's fees.

This case was not about the underlying wrestling incident. It was about decisions the District made regarding a parent's access to school property and interactions with students. In this particular situation, we continue to believe our staff acted reasonably and appropriately while carrying out their responsibility to protect students and manage access to our schools," Jensen said.