Kalispell's 2nd annual Pet Fest brings together animal lovers, shelters, and local businesses

KALISPELL — Kalispell's 2nd annual Pet Fest drew animal lovers to the Flathead County Fairgrounds Saturday, bringing together local businesses, shelters, and rescues — all with one goal: making connections.

The event grew out of the Missoula Pet Fest and has become a growing tradition for the Flathead Valley.

Megan Pfaff, owner of Marketplace Events, said the day is designed for anyone who loves animals.

"Petfest is a day for animal lovers, for those that have animals or have pets, or are looking to find a new pet."

Pfaff said the event offers more than just a fun outing.

"They'll learn so much about the businesses that are in their community and the shelters and rescues that they might have not known existed."

One of those businesses is event sponsor Sentinel Veterinary Specialists and Emergency. The Missoula-based clinic used the event to make an announcement for Flathead Valley residents.

"We're excited to announce the opening of a Kalispell location in August 2026 in the Evergreen Area," Amanda Mackelprang, a veterinary technician with Sentinel Veterinary Specialists and Emergency said.

Beyond the announcements, the event featured competitions including a trick contest and the Peanut Butter Lick Challenge, with dogs competing for medals.

Shelters were also on hand hoping to find forever homes for their animals. Among them was Lifesavers Animal Rescue, a foster-based rescue group based in Polson.

Lynn Lagerquist, vice president and treasurer of Lifesavers, described how the organization operates.

"We are a foster-based organization so all of our dogs are in foster homes we don't actually have a shelter. We get them vaccinated and any kind of medical treatment that they need so that they are ready to go to their forever homes."

Shelby Backlin, secretary and foster with Lifesavers, said events like Pet Fest give their dogs valuable exposure.

"Since we don't have a facility, it's really nice to get the extra exposure. The dogs don't always get to get out into the community and see people, so this is just really good exposure for them."

Backlin summed up the message she hopes attendees take home.

"Adopt don't shop!"