MISSOULA- Kittens under eight weeks are considered neonatal kittens. Meaning that they are still being bottle fed and unless they are taken in and cared for by hand their survival rates go down dramatically.

Kathryn Roley Cher enjoying the nice Missoula day in the shade

To help animal shelters across the country, a national group that is based out of Arlington, Virginia called Kitten College who is located at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, has come to Missoula to partner with the Missoula County Animal Control, AniMeals, and the Humane Society of Western Montana.

Kitten College also works closely with Royal Canin who sponsors programs across the country.

Kitten College’s goal is to help shelters around the country to save neonatal kittens that come into shelters.

Kathryn Roley Sunny enjoying some of the sun in the shade

“What people don’t understand or really know is that neonatal kittens are some of the more ethnized animals in shelters,” said Marnie Russ, the National Kitten College Program Administrator.

Russ who is now based out of Washington D.C. is originally from Montana, so she came back to Montana to write the manual on how to take care of these little lives.

Kathryn Roley Neonatal kitten Sunny being bottle fed by Marnie Russ from Kitten College

While the beginning of these kittens' lives might start out differently than other kittens, their lives could look more normal once they are older.

“Once they are older, they are the most adaptable in shelters. So, what our program does is teach shelters and fosters how to take these kittens and care for them for just a few weeks so they can be adopted. Just bridging that gap anywhere six to eight weeks so they can be adopted,” Russ said.

Russ is currently fostering two neonatal kittens that were turned into AniMeals. Russ explains how bringing in a neonatal kitten can ultimately save their lives. If AniMeals had been trained in neonatal kitten care, the kittens when they were brought in would have been ethnized immediately.

Taking these kittens and fostering them for just a few weeks can also help another family later adopt their lifelong companion.

“They will be the most amazing animals because when they are adopted, they are so prepared to be around people. All of their needs have been met by people and they turn out to be dog-like cats,” Russ said.

Russ also explained why fostering animals is so important.

“It’s such a fun thing to do, you bring these little kittens into your life for just a few weeks and they impact your life so positively but really you're impacting theirs for the rest of their lives,” Russ explained.

Kathryn Roley Neonatal kitten Cher being bottle fed by Marnie Russ from Kitten College

Russ also went on to explain how fostering could save a life, even if it’s a small one.

“Fostering is so important because it saves little lives like these. They literally don't have a chance without a foster home. if I hadn't been available to get these kittens and no one else, was they would have died that night. These kittens are so sweet and so adorable and happy and they've brought so much joy to not only me but my family and those who have come to visit me since I've had them, and they're so much fun,” Russ said.

If you do find a neonatal kitten you are encouraged to bring them into AniMeals, The Humane Society of Western Montana, or the Missoula County Animal Control shelter. All are trained on neonatal kittens to give them the best chance of survival and to make it into a foster home so they can later be adopted.

All three shelters, Royal Canin and the Animal League of Arlington are hosting a training that will go over the new kitten care guidelines that have been created by UC Davis and the University of Wisconsin Shelter Medicine Program.

The training starts at 6 p.m. on Monday July 24th and will go till 7:30 p.m., the training will be held at the Missoula Public Library.

Marnie Russ Information about the Kitten College training

If you are interested in adopting you can reach out to AniMeals , The Human Society of Western Montana, or Missoula County Animal Control.

