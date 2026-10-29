LAKESIDE — Tempers were high Wednesday afternoon at a Lakeside County Water and Sewer Board meeting, concerning water rights for a private luxury resort called "Territory 1889."

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Lakeside water and sewer board approves water rights for Territory 1889 luxury resort

The Lakeside Water and Sewer District Board approved a lease agreement providing water rights of 80 acre-feet annually for phases one and two of Territory 1889’s proposed private luxury.

The vote came after fierce public comment opposing the water rights lease and complaints of inadequate meeting space.

Board member Darcy Lard made a motion to postpone the meeting to find a more appropriate meeting space, but that motion was not seconded by other board members.

Tempers flared, and a board member contacted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and put the meeting into recess until deputies arrived.

No arrests were made, and the meeting resumed roughly 45 minutes later with public comment.

“I know they want to start selling properties over there and build, and it just makes it feel kind of rushed, and like everyone’s scrambling to make it happen, and I just want to be sure that it’s done correctly,” said Flathead Valley resident Jennifer Tipton.

The lease agreement is for up to seven years, with Lakeside charging Discovery Land Company annual installments of $52,160 for water rights. Water consumption is charged separately.

Board member Darcy Lard was the only "no" vote against the lease agreement, citing the process moving too fast.

“It could cost the ratepayers a lot of money to defend themselves and that we need to take steps slowly and methodically to do the right thing,” said Lard.

Board President Tim Kluesner voted in favor of approving water rights.

“Because I wanted to move it forward, it’s an issue I think we need to get resolved and not continue to kick the can down the road,” said Kluesner.

The water agreement still has to be approved by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, which could take several months.

Flathead County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on Final Plat approval for phase one of Territory 1889 on Thursday.