Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls faces staff changes, plans major renovation

GREAT FALLS — Talk of federal budget cuts has caused concerns over the future of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, but an organization dedicated to telling the story of the famous expedition is stepping up to help.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center remains one of the top tourist attractions in Great Falls.

(WATCH: Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center faces staff departures, closure and renovation amid federal cuts)

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center faces staff departures, closure and renovation amid federal cuts

But with a massive reorganization at the U.S Forest Service, the federal agency that oversees the center and upcoming departures of the three full-time Forest Service employees who manage the center, questions swirl over the future of the popular visitor spot.

Kelly Paladino is the Executive Director of the center’s fundraising arm, the Lewis and Clark Foundation. Her organization will be taking on an expanded role in the center’s operation.

“We're going to assist with things like facility rentals and admissions as well as we're going to do some updated marketing, and helping with bus tours, things of that nature,” said Paladino. “So, we're going to make sure that we just hold the center in the same level of professionalism and excitement and opportunity that it always has.”

Paladino says she’s confident in the continued support of the Forest Service.

“We know that we have the support of the service, the Forest Service. So we're just looking forward to moving forward with this new project, this new purpose,” said Paladino.

Paladino says she’s sad to see three longtime leaders in center director Duane Buchi, facilities manager Ray Tetrault, and education coordinator Cortney Reedy leaving, but also believes the Forest Service will replace them in some form.

“I know that they support us as we move forward with this new adventure,” said Paladino.

Paladino says the center will be closing in the fall to update several gallery exhibits aimed at enhancing the visitor experience.

“We're going to be closing down, temporarily, on October 1st to have some new exhibit enhancements done downstairs. I know the kid's area is one of the biggest. They're going to increase that area and expand that area,” said Paldino.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will reopen to the public on April 1, 2027. Paladino says the center plans a grand reopening.

“We're going to do a lovely grand reopening. We're going to have an opportunity for our foundation members, as well as our sponsors and donors, to come and take a look at everything and have the community come together as a whole to support the center as it reopens.”

During the closure, Paladino says the gift shop and resource center will remain open.

She hopes the public understands that change is inevitable, but remains appreciative of the center’s supporters.

“We are so grateful for the partnerships that we have within our community, as well as the Forest Service’s and the Portage Road chapter, the honor guard, of course, our amazing volunteers, our sponsors, our donors, and of course, our community as a whole has always been so supportive of the center,” said Paladino.