Watch Now
News

Actions

LGBTQ+ Western Montana’s Andy Nelson shares perspective on Zooey Zephyr House ban (video)

LGBTQ+ Western Montana executive director Andy Nelson shares a perspective on Zooey Zephyr Montana House ban with MTN News.
Andy Nelson
Posted at 12:23 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 14:23:08-04

MISSOULA – We are following up on a controversial topic we’ve been covering for weeks.

Missoula Rep. Zooey Zephyr was barred from speaking for the remainder of the 68th legislative session, which means she can’t give comments on proposed laws, but she can vote remotely.

We’re wanting to get a better understanding of the LGBTQ+ community so MTN News talked with Andy Nelson, the executive director of the LGBTQ+ Western Montana, to learn his perspective about the events happening at the Montana House of Representatives.

Watch the video above to view the full interview with Nelson.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!