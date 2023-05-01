Watch Now
March, rally to support queer, transgender people held in Missoula

People gathered at Caras Park following an almost mile-long march, chanting “let her speak” in response to Zooey Zephyr’s ban from the Montana House.
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 01, 2023
MISSOULA - The tensions at the Montana State Capitol starting with comments made by Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, that led to a vote barring her from the Montana House chambersled to a march and rally on Friday evening in Missoula.

People gathered at Caras Park following an almost mile-long march, going into the road and chanting “let her speak” in response to Zephyr’s House ban. The protestors -- some of whom are Zephyr’s constituents in House District 100 -- said they no longer have a voice.
“As a constituent of Zooey’s, I no longer have a voice. I want her to represent me and support me,” one person told us.

