Local church gives Polson first responders a space to decompress and train

POLSON — The Polson Police Foundation, a nonprofit that supports local first responders, identified mental health as a growing need and worked to address it. The foundation partnered with Lake City Baptist Church to open the temporary facility while it raises money for a permanent building.

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New Polson First Responders Facility

Brady Phenicie, the foundation's president, said the need became clear as first responders faced the emotional toll of their work.

"With some of the bad accidents where you go and see death on the road or whatever, and you need somebody to talk to."

Lake County First Responder Chaplain and Pastor Jeremy Lee offered the church's space after learning the foundation was searching for a temporary location.

"I reached out to Brady and said 'hey I know you guys are looking for a space, you guys have awesome plans for the space you want to build. In the meantime we can provide just a bit of space here for you guys to get your feet on the ground and provide this sanctuary here, this open space,'" Lee said.

Phenicie outlined how the space will be used.

"We're going to use our main area for a classroom and they were nice enough to give us two offices, one will be a decompression room for officers or first responders after a bad incident happens. We're using the other office for storage because we have a lot of equipment that we use," Phenicie said.

Lee said the mission behind the center is straightforward.

"But we want our first responders to have a full career, a happy career and providing this space for the first responders goes a long way," Lee said.

The space will also host public classes on cybersecurity and public safety. The foundation plans to remain at the church until it raises enough money for a permanent facility.

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