A stranger offered this Billings kid a ride, and he said no. Would yours do the same?

BILLINGS — A student was walking along with others along 14th Street West in Billings on the sidewalk, when a man in a parked car asked him if he wanted a ride.

He said no and now his mother says he has a good lesson to pass on to others.

"I told her I think someone just tried to kidnap me," said student Isaac Brese.

Brese told his mom what happened on Thursday when he was walking home from Lewis and Clark Middle School.

He said a man in a blue Toyota Camry had his dog in the passenger seat and asked him if he needed a ride.

The man also approached at least four other kids as they walked past him.

"Asked me if I wanted to get in for a ride and I said, no thank you," Brese said. "And then I saw him on take off down on the way to Grand."

Nothing happened but the encounter was unsettling. So much so that his mother, Chrissy Brese, has filed a police report and is warning other parents about what happened, worried it could happen again.

"Talk to your kids," she said. "Education's the best thing."

Regardless, she's glad her son is safe, knowing the encounter could have ended differently,

"Proud of him that he knew what to do and not to look at the dog or be curious and also just to call me right away," Chrissy Brese said about Isaac. "And then he also didn't walk home like he made sure that they got it was not looking where he was going to so I thought that was pretty savvy of him too."