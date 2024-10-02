24th annual Libby Stand Down bringing resources to veterans in need

KALISPELL — One of the largest veteran resource events is hitting Libby this weekend for the 24th year.

The annual Northwest Montana Veterans Libby Stand Down takes place on Saturday and Sunday. It will feature resources and services for all veterans including haircuts, clothing, food, first aid kits and health exams.

Free transportation will be provided on Saturday for those who sign up in advance. Sign up for the free transportation by calling the Samaritan House, Vet Center or Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry by Wednesday.



The event is a bit of a drive but it allows more resources to be available by utilizing the Spokane VA Clinic as well.

“The Libby area is a catchment area for both the Spokane VA and the Montana VA, so we can serve veterans from both areas. And so that's a great place to have it because Libby doesn't have a lot of services over in that area. And so it's a great weekend, that they can just come and have a lot of camaraderie and get together,” said Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry Community Outreach Specialist Cinnamon Davis-Hall.

All veterans are welcome to attend the event, even if they are not signed up for VA resources. Veterans must bring a form of military ID including, DD214, Discharge VA Card or Military ID, to access the resources.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on October 5 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 7 at the Libby Memorial Events Center which is located at 111 East Lincoln Boulevard in Libby.

Available services and resources:



Haircuts

Surplus military clothing

Socks and underwear

Refreshments and lunch

Food boxes

Dog and cat food

First aid kits

Spokane VA Medical Bus

Montana VA staff

Flu shots

Physical and mental health help

Benefits, Pact Act information

Housing infrmation

Employment services

Aging services

Additional information can be found at https://veteransfoodpantry.org/.