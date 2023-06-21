Affordable housing project approved in Whitefish

WHITEFISH - Shelter WF – a non-profit based out of Whitefish was formed last year in response to affordable housing projects being denied in Flathead County.

Their goal was to change the narrative and be more active in city council meetings as they fight for more equitable housing solutions for Montanans.

Shelter WF Board Member Keegan Siebenaler feels like they secured a big victory this week as the Whitefish City Council approved the Whitefish Corridor Community Project.

The multi-family housing project will feature a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments with 44 units being deed restricted for affordable housing.

A total of 146 housing units will be spread across seven buildings on the north side of town between Colorado and Texas Avenue.

Siebenaler said these are exactly the type of projects that need to be approved across Northwest Montana.

“They’re dense, they’re close to the center of town, so that means that the additional burden on our transportation infrastructure is minimized, because they’re smaller units, because some of them are deed restricted, they’re going to be going to people who work in the community but can’t necessarily live here, and these sorts of projects we hope to see springing up all around the center of Whitefish, to offer more housing types to people who can’t afford a single-family home.”

Ruis Construction of Columbia Falls is the proposed developer for the project.