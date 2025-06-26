Aluminum can recycling trailers help build recreation trails in the Flathead

CORAM — There’s a new way to recycle aluminum cans in the Flathead while also giving back to the community.

Ryan Ellis of Coram has created two community aluminum can recycling trailers for 24 hour a day drop-off.

The trailers are located at Park Provisions in Coram off Highway 2 and the Columbia Falls Community Market on Veterans Drive.

Once full, Ellis takes the trailers to Pacific Steel and Recycling in Kalispell and unloads the cans.

Proceeds from the cans go to Gateway to Glacier Trails which builds and maintains bike and hiking trails across the Flathead.

Ellis said a similar recycling container outside of his elementary school growing up inspired him to give back to his community.

“And it’s still there now last time I went back to visit, it benefited their local fire department, and there’s all kinds of great causes that could use this as a fundraiser, sports teams, 4-H clubs, I would love to help somebody else get this started in other areas of Montana."

Ellis asks that cans be cleaned out before drop off, he adds crushed cans are preferable but whole cans are also fine to unload.

Ellis can be reached at Trainman448@yahoo.com.