Park Provisions a one-stop shop in Coram

CORAM — A locally owned business in Coram called “Park Provisions” aims to be a one-stop shop for hungry adventure goers and travelers heading to Glacier National Park.

Park Provisions specializes in locally sourced homemade meals, grab-and-go treats and outdoor essentials.

“This is a small community and we’ve seen a trend over the years of businesses going seasonal, for those of us who live here year-round what we need is to have our restaurant and a local community hub open,” said Park Provisions Owner Stacey Schnebel.

Schnebel and her husband Seth have owned and operated the popular Stonefly Lounge in Coram for the last 16 years. Just down the street, they’ve opened their new venture.

“I’m inspired by the whole commissary food and grab-and-go food movement, but I want to know that there are hands making that food fresh every day in the kitchen, you can see the folks in our kitchen doing that all day every day,” said Schnebel.

Homemade pies, calzones, and soups made from scratch are all on the menu at Park Provisions with dine-in and grab-and-go options. The homemade pies have gained a cult following after being introduced at the Stonefly two years ago.

“They are famous for their scratch-made crust, and scratch-made fillings, they’re savory and delicious, some of our custom flavors include chicken cordon bleu and a Cubano pie, beef stroganoff, sky is the limit when it comes to our selections.”

Stacey said the fresh healthy food is perfect for those looking for an easy take-home meal or a to-go lunch to take on your outdoor adventure.

“You can pop one of those in your oven at home, 25 minutes later have a scratch-made meal that is hot and delicious and zero mess at home.”

Gavin Thatcher — works for Tour Glacier offering outdoor adventures across Northwest Montana. — said they stop at Park Provisions to grab “Adventure Meals” for their clients.

“Coming to a place like this where I know it’s people that are local owners of places in the canyon that make great quality stuff with Montana products, I love it,” said Thatcher.

Park Provisions also offers last-minute essentials for your outdoor adventure.

“Rain fly’s, Panchos, we’re not talking about break-the-bank outdoor gear, we’re talking about the things that can actually make your day like bear spray, which is easy to get with just a quick stop here,” said Stacey.

Stacey said she’s proud of the fact that Park Provisions is locally owned, and has locally sourced meals with local employees.

“And that is very important to us, we’re a family-owned and operated business as is our other business Stonefly Lounge and the other businesses that occupy Coram, we’re all family-owned, proud to be here year-round.”

Park Provisions is located at 10126 Hwy 2 E, Coram. They are currently open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. More information can be found here.