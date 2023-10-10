Annual Flathead County flu clinic scheduled for Wednesday

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) will be hosting its annual flu clinic this week.

Vaccines will be available at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Building in Kalispell on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.



County health officials note that most insurance plans, Medicaid, and Medicare will be accepted at the clinic.

Additionally, no child will be refused a vaccine due to an inability to pay.

FCCHD advises that everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu shot every season as it’s the best way to prevent getting the flu.

However, it takes up to two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu.

Contact FCCHD for additional information at 406-751-8101.

The Flathead City-County Health Department provides the following information:

Flu Facts



Flu is a contagious, upper-respiratory disease caused by the influenza virus.

Flu can affect any person in any age group.

A seasonal flu vaccination is the best way to reduce the chances of getting the flu as well as preventing the spread of flu to others.

Vaccination to prevent influenza is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza, including

