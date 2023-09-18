Logan Health doctor recommends up-to-date vaccines for most vulnerable

KALISPELL — Health officials in Flathead County are reminding those most vulnerable in the community to be up to date on vaccines for COVID-19, flu and RSV this fall.

Logan Health Family Physician Dr. Jonathan Anderson said vaccines are your best line of defense against serious respiratory illness.

Dr. Anderson said Logan Health in Kalispell is starting to receive an uptick in COVID-19 patients as the virus circulates throughout the community.

He recommends those most vulnerable to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot when available. Dr. Anderson also endorses getting your flu shot early in the season before it’s too late.

“Some people are worried about getting the flu shot too early, looking at data from the southern hemisphere, Australia and South America, they had an earlier flu season, so starting in the end of September, beginning of October, probably not a bad idea to start earlier rather than later.”

Dr. Anderson said community members should check with their local pharmacies and their local health department about vaccine availability.

