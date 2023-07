HUNGRY HORSE - The man who took on aqua jogging the length of Hungry Horse Reservoir has finished his journey.

Mike Turner took on this feat to help raise money for a new vehicle for Dickey Lake Bible Camp.

It took 10 days and 47 hours in the water to complete the 36.7-mile aqua jog.

While Turner has completed the mission of aqua jogging Hungry Horse, he hasn’t reached his fundraising goal yet.

