KALISPELL — Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in a Monday morning crash in northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports that 20-year-old Alexis Marie Beeham of Marion was killed in a two-vehicle accident that happened between Bigfork and Somers.

Beeham was pronounced dead on the scene following the crash that happened at approximately 8 a.m. on Montana Highway 82.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident.