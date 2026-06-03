Authorities identify man killed in Emery Bay Campground officer-involved shooting

FLATHEAD COUNTY — The Kalispell Police Department has identified the man who died following an officer-involved shooting at Emery Bay Campground on May 29, 2026.

Authorities say 57-year-old Kalispell resident Kenneth Ardagna died from injuries sustained during the incident, which remains under investigation.

According to officials, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault involving a weapon at the campground near Hungry Horse Reservoir shortly before the shooting occurred.

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No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Kalispell Police Department is conducting the investigation at the request of the sheriff's office.

Officials said the case is in the preliminary stages, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.