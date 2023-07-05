Authorities identify victims of Highway 2 crash near Columbia Falls

KALISPELL - Authorities have released the names of the two people who died in a Monday evening crash in Columbia Falls.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports that 21-year-old Destiny Marie Wright of Kalispell and 19-year-old Kyan Lee Bowman-Wheeler of Hungry Horse.

The head-on crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. on July 3, 2023, on U.S. Highway 2 near the intersection with Wishart Road in Columbia Falls.

Wright and her four-year-old daughter were traveling south on Highway 2 when her Toyota Tacoma was git head-on by an older model Chevy pickup truck.

Wright — who wearing her seatbelt — died at the scene.

Her daughter — who was restrained in a car seat — was taken to Logan Health with serious injuries. There is no word on her. current condition.

The pickup truck in which Bowman-Wheeler was a passenger was traveling northbound when it was seen crossing all lanes of traffic and colliding head-on with Wright’s vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office reports Bowman-Wheeler — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was the rear passenger in the Chevy pickup.

The male driver and female front passenger were seriously hurt and taken to Logan Health in Kalispell.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the fatal accident.

