2 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS - Two people are dead, and three others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash near Columbia Falls Monday evening.

The head-on accident happened on U.S. Highway 2 near Columbia Falls Monday at 7:02 p.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 15-year-old male from Coram was driving east in a Chevrolet K1500 pick-up truck when he crossed the center turn lane into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle hit a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck head-on and came to a stop in the westbound turn lane.

The driver of the Toyota, a 21-year-old woman from Kalispell, died on the scene.

A 4-year-old girl in the vehicle was transported to Logan Health with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was injured and transported to Logan Health.

The passenger, a 19-year-old man from Hungry Horse, died on the scene.

A second passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Whitefish, was also injured and taken to Logan Health.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports alcohol, drugs, and speed are suspected in this fatal crash. MHP says the roads were bare and dry.

The names of the victims will be released once the families are notified.

U.S. Highway 2 was closed for several hours Monday evening while emergency personnel responded.

The Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

This is a developing story.

