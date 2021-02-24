Highway 2 reopens near Essex

KALISPELL — UPDATE: 1:34 p.m. - Feb. 24, 2021

KALISPELL - The Montana Department of Transportation reports that U.S, Highway 2 has been reopened near Essex following avalanche mitigation efforts.

(first report: 10:07 a.m. - Feb. 24, 2021)

People driving on US Highway 2 near Glacier National Park could find some extensive delays on Wednesday.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports that delays of up to two hours are possible between Essex and Snowslip.

The road will be closed due to avalanche mitigation efforts along the section of US Highway 2.

MDT reports that traffic will be escorted through the area when possible to help ease traffic congestion in the area.