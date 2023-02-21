Backcountry avalanche warning continued in Northwest Montana

HUNGRY HORSE - The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse is continuing a backcountry avalanche warning that was issued for parts of Northwest Montana on Monday.

The Center cautions that recent heavy snow combined with wind will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow with "large and very large avalanches" likely.

The warning is in effect on and below steep slopes at upper elevations in the Swan Mountain Range, Flathead Mountain Range, as well as and parts of Glacier National Park.

"Very dangerous avalanche conditions" exist and "travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended," the Center cautions.

The Backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Click here to view the latest update from the Flathead Avalanche Center.