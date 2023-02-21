Backcountry Avalanche Warning continued for parts of Western Montana

MISSOULA – The Western Montana Avalanche Center has extended a backcountry avalanche warning which was put in effect on Monday morning.

The Center notes at least another foot of snow in the past 12 hours will continue to raise the avalanche hazard.

The additional snow will bring the storm total in areas of Seeley Lake up to five feet and three-to-four feet in the Rattlesnake.

Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended on Tuesday.

The warning will remain in effect until Wednesday morning.

Click here to view the latest advisory from the Western Montana Avalanche Center.