Backcountry avalanche warning issued for Northwest Montana

HUNGRY HORSE - The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Northwest Montana.

The advisory cautions that avalanche danger may rise to high Monday night — and possibly earlier — "as a warm, wet, and windy storm sweeps across the forecast region."

The warning is in effect until 7 a.m. on Tuesday for the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and parts of Glacier National Park.

The Flathead Avalanche Center is warning that "very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop. Travel in avalanche terrain will become increasingly dangerous."

Additionally, avalanches may run long distances and into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain.

The latest information from the Flathead Avalanche Center can be found at https://flatheadavalanche.org/.

A similar warning was issued on Monday morning for parts of west-central Montana.