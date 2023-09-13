Ballots being mailed for Whitefish High School expansion proposal bond

WHITEFISH - Ballots will be mailed to Whitefish voters on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, for a bond proposal for the expansion of Whitefish High School and the activities complex.

Mail ballots must be received by October 3, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Ballots may be mailed or dropped off at the Whitefish School District office at 600 East Second Street.



The $33.7 million bond proposal would expand the current high school to help meet student enrollment as that number continues to grow across the district.

The bond would also fund a new athletic complex which would allow the district to host sporting events on campus.

School district officials said the bond proposal includes 24 additional classrooms, labs and shops while aiming to expand career technical education facilities.

Additional information about the bond proposal can be found at https://www.whitefishschools.org/.